China key money rate falls; poised for more easing

* Liquidity conditions improve but not ample * Coming reserve demand keeps money rates high * Less maturing PBOC bills in coming weeks By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - China's key short-term money rate fell slightly on Friday as liquidity improved after banks completed setting aside money to meet month-end demand. Bank need cash to comply with mandated loan-to-deposit ratios that are assessed at the end of every month and to provide for cash withdrawals from retail customers ahead of public holidays on Monday and Tuesday. But right after the holiday, banks will begin again to set aside cash to meet reserve requirements for increased deposits at the end of May, although traders said they expect short-term demand to slacken by the second week of the month. Liquidity is set to remain relatively tight in the medium-term because of declining volumes of maturing central bank bills and repos, which ordinarily inject cash into the system, traders said. The amount of PBOC bills and repos scheduled to mature in May dropped 41 percent from April to 236 billion yuan ($37.42 billion). "Money conditions have improved, they are not very tight," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "But if the central bank does not cut the reserve requirement ratios or does a reverse repo, money rates are unlikely to fall much." The expected shortage of cash coupled with increasing signs of a slowing economy has led to expectations that the central bank will ease reserve requirements. Beijing, however, has remained wary of premature easing in the face of sustained inflation. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate fell to 3.8800 percent at 0631 GMT from Thursday's close of 3.9913 percent, while the 14-day repo rate inched up to 4.0600 percent from 4.0495 percent. Chinese interest rate swaps were largely unchanged as the market does not believe the PBOC will cut interest rates any time soon. The benchmark five-year IRS had edged down 1 basis point to 3.37 percent, while the one-year IRS fell 2 bps at 3.20 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8808 3.9913 - 11.05 7-day SHIBOR 3.8725 3.9708 - 9.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)