China's money rates rise on convertible bond, RRR payment
#Asia
June 4, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

China's money rates rise on convertible bond, RRR payment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Banks set funds aside to subscribe to new bond issue
    * Regular RRR payments due on Tuesday
    * Interest-rate swaps little changed, remain at low levels
    * Slowing economy girds loosening expectations

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney	
    SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose on
Monday as banks and other institutions put money aside for a
major bond auction due later, but dealers said funds remain
ample.	
    China Shipbuilding Industry will auction around
8.1 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) in convertible bonds on Monday.
Banks must place money in a special account in order to
subscribe to IPOs or bond offerings.	
    Banks will also put money aside for regular payments to meet
their reserve requirement ratios (RRR) on Tuesday. Banks must
make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet
the RRR, with the amount of the payment adjusted in line with
their current volume of deposits.	
    But dealers said the impact of RRR payments and the bond
auction would be short-lived.  	
    "These are just temporary impacts. We do not feel money is
actually tightening," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in
Shanghai.	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 15.23 bps to 2.5289 percent near midday,
from Friday's close of 2.3766 percent, while the shortest
overnight rate rose 2.84 bps to 1.9277 percent.	
    China's interest-rate swaps (IRS) hovered around low levels
on Monday, with increasing expectations of a interest rate cut
prompted by a slowdown in the domestic economy.	
    U.S. job growth braked sharply for a third straight month in
May, sparking worries that global economic recovery faces new
challenges on top of the soverign debt crisis in Europe. 	
    One-year interest-rate swaps were flat at 2.36
percent, while five-year IRS fell 2 bps to 2.37
percent by midday.	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps) 
 7-day repo                       2.5289   2.3766     +15.23
 7-day SHIBOR                     2.5183   2.3442     +17.41
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
