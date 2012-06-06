FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Signs of tightening in China's money markets
#Asia
June 6, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

Signs of tightening in China's money markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Overnight and 14-day repo rates jump
    * Dealers say conditions tighter than before
    * Official media push government to cut interest rate

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - China's overnight and 14-day
money rates rose on Wednesday, with dealers reporting a slow but
significant tightening of liquidity.	
    "This is a 'compensatory rise' after yesterday's payments
(to meet the required reserve ratio (RRR)), which caused a rise
in the seven-day repo," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in
Shanghai. "Money conditions have started to tighten."	
    Banks must make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th
in order to meet the RRR, with the amount of the payment
adjusted in line with their current volume of deposits. 	
    Dealers said money rates have little potential to fall
sharply, even now that the RRR deadline has passed.	
    Meanwhile, the official China Securities Journal featured a
a front-page commentary that said policymakers may need to cut
interest rates soon to avoid a major slowdown in economic growth
and boost market confidence. 	
    "Money rates are more sensitive to an RRR cut. Even if China
cuts interest rates, it still has little potential to fall
sharply," the Chinese bank dealer said.	
     The shortest overnight rate jumped 20.52 bps
to 2.0052 percent, with 14-day rate rising 12.37
bps to 2.8877 percent.	
     The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate was little changed at 2.5860 percent near
midday. 	
    China's interest-rate swaps (IRS) continued to rise on
Wednesday, with one-year interest-rate swaps rising
to 2.51 percent - up 8 bps from Tuesday's close - and five-year
IRS up to 2.81 percent by midday.	
    	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps) 
 7-day repo                       2.5998   2.2343     +6.55
 7-day SHIBOR                     2.5967   2.5183     +7.84
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
