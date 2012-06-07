China's money rates up as conditions gradually tighten

* Overnight rate hits one-month high * Dealers say conditions will tighten in June * Banks cautious over quarterly regulatory checks * C.bank injects funds for first time since early May By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose on Thursday, with the overnight repo rate jumping to a one-month high, as market players remained cautious over a slow but significant tightening of liquidity. Dealers say they expect monetary conditions to tighten further this month due to quarter-end cash demand. "Generally, markets will remain cautious over cash demand at the last month of every quarter, unless the government eases policy," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. Banks need cash to comply with the loan-to-deposit and other regulatory indicators that are assessed at the end of every month and every quarter. Though detailed criteria for the checks are not public, dealers say quarterly checks are more far-reaching than monthly ones. The overnight rate rose the most, jumping 20.41 basis points (bps) to 2.4150 percent, which would be its highest close since May 8. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 9.8 bps to 2.6878 percent near midday, which would equal its highest close since May 22, while the 14-day rate was little changed at 2.8874 percent. Rates are still low by historical standards. A seven-day rate below 3 percent is generally thought to signify loose conditions. But the central bank has apparently taken note of the moderate tightening trend. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 2 billion through open market operations this week, its first net injection since it announced a cut to banks' require reserve ratio on May 12. China's interest-rate swaps (IRS) rose silghtly on Thursday, with one-year interest-rate swaps rising to 2.50 percent, up 1 bps from Wednesday's close on rise in the seven-day repo. The benchmarke five-year IRS up to 2.82 percent by midday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.6878 2.5940 + 9.38 7-day SHIBOR 2.6750 2.5667 +10.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)