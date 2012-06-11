FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China IRS rates rebound slightly after economic data
#Asia
June 11, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

China IRS rates rebound slightly after economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* IRS rebounds as econ data assuages fears of hard landing
    * Rates correct after overreaction to interest-rate cut
    * Output, investment, trade data better than feared
    * Repo rates fall slightly

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China's interest rate swaps
rebounded slightly on Monday after economic data released over
the weekend was not as bearish as many market watchers had
feared, defusing expectations for sustained and forceful
monetary easing.	
    Dealers said the market may have overreacted to worries that
Chinese growth had slowed sharply, which were prompted by a
surprise interest-rate cut by the central bank last week. 	
    In fact, the output, investment, and trade data released
over the weekend all indicated a slowing economy, but not an
imminent hard landing, while export and import growth was
stronger than expectations. 	
    "The economic data was largely within expectations and the
CPI data was quite good, so we are not too worried about a slump
in China's economy for now," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in
Shanghai. 	
    Benchmark five-year interest-rate swaps (IRS) 
rebounded 10 basis points to 2.72 percent at midday, off their
lowest level since October 2010, while 10-year IRS 
was little changed at 2.74 percent from 2.73 percent. 	
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 25 basis point
cut in benchmark interest rates after markets closed last week,
its first rate cut since 2008, to boost sluggish loan demand
amid a slowdown in the economy. 	
    Many investors had feared that the surprise cut was a
response to disastrous growth figures for May. 	
    On the money market, repo rates were little changed, with
the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 down 4.01 bps to 2.4247 percent by midday, and
overnight rates falling to 2.3270 percent.	
    	
    	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       2.4247   2.4648     - 8.56
 7-day SHIBOR                     2.4154   2.4567     - 4.13
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

