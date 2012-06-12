China money rates rise with worries over cash demand

* Repo and IRS rates both creep up * Market expects no further easing in the near term * Banks cautious about lending on quarter-end money demand * C.bank fund injection through open mkt ops seems likely By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 12 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose slightly on Tuesday as expectations of further monetary policy easing faded and worries over quarter-end cash demand intensified. Banks need cash to comply with the loan-to-deposit and other regulatory indicators that are assessed at the end of every month and every quarter. Though detailed criteria for the checks are not public, dealers say quarterly checks are more far-reaching than monthly ones. "June is the quarter-end, so the intention of lending money is low," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "The impact of the interest rate cut has faded out, so now the market is more market-driven." Following a surprise interest-rate cut by the central bank last week, market watchers had worried that investment, output and trade data released over the weekend would show Chinese growth slowing sharply. In fact, the data, while indicating moderate slowing, was not the disaster that many had feared, thus capping expectations for a further easing of monetary policy. Credit data released on Monday showed bank loans rising more swiftly than expected in May, further reducing the need for further easing. Repo rates were rose slightly on Tuesday, with the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate up 12.49 basis points to 2.5498 percent by midday, and overnight rates rising to 2.3997 percent from 2.3269 at Friday's close. China's central bank said on Tuesday that it drained 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements. With 81 billion yuan in bills and repos due to mature this week, the central bank appears headed for a net fund injection this week, barring an unusually large sale of 91-day repos at Thursday's auction. China's interest-rate swaps (IRS) also rose slightly on Tuesday, with one-year interest-rate swaps rising to 2.43 percent, up 6 bps from Monday's close on rise in the seven-day repo. The benchmark five-year IRS was up to 2.73 percent by midday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.5498 2.4249 +12.49 7-day SHIBOR 2.5325 2.4154 +11.71 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)