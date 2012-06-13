China money rates rise on big banks money demand

* Repo and IRS rates both creep up * Dealers cite demand by big banks on deposit outflows * "Big four" banks' deposits decline 272 bln yuan in June - media report * Banks cautious about lending on quarter-end money demand By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose further on Wednesday, with dealers citing increasing demand for funds by big banks due to deposit outflows following recent changes to rate offerings. "Big banks face strong pressure due to drains from their deposit accounts, and they also need to prepare for the first half-year's assessment," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Deposits at China's "big four" banks declined by 272 billion yuan ($43 billion) in the first two weeks in June, the 21st Century Business Herald, a respected Chinese financial newspaper, reported on Wednesday. Dealers said China's big banks were being challenged by higher deposit rates being offered by smaller banks. China's central bank this month cut the official rate on one-year deposits to 3.25 percent, part of a move to reinvigorate economic growth, but also gave banks more leeway to stray from the benchmark. They can now offer rates of up to 110 percent of the benchmark - up to 3.58 percent currently. Banks usually raise cash ahead of monthly and quarterly assessments of mandated loan-to-deposit ratios and other regulatory indicators. Although detailed criteria for the checks are not made public, dealers say quarterly and yearly reviews are more thorough than monthly check-ups. Repo rates rose slightly on Wednesday, with the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate up 14.04 basis points to 2.6932 percent by midday, and overnight rates rising to 2.5044 percent from 2.3998 at Tuesday's close. China's interest-rate swaps (IRS) also rose slightly on Wednesday, with one-year IRS rising to 2.51 percent, up 8 bps from Tuesday's close. The benchmark five-year IRS was up to 2.80 percent by midday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.6932 2.5528 +14.04 7-day SHIBOR 2.6883 2.5325 +15.58 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin)