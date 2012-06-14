FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
June 14, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

China's IRS fall on central bank liquidity injection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Market players expect c.bank will keep liquidity loosening
    * Dealers cite demand by big banks on deposit outflows
    * Banks cautious about lending on quarter-end money demand

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, June 14 (Reuters) - China's interest-rate swaps
(IRS) fell moderately on Thursday, ending three straight days of
rises, as the central bank signalled that it will ensure a
stable supply of liquidity to the market.	
    "I feel that money conditions are better than on previous
days," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.    	
    The People's Bank of China injected a net 36 billion yuan
into the banking system, the largest net injection since early
May, just days before it announced a cut in banks' required
reserve ratio.	
    The benchmark five-year IRS fell to 2.73
percent near midday, from 2.80 percent at Wednesday's close.    
One-year IRS were flat at around 2.50 percent. 	
    Repo rates were little changed, with the benchmark
weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate up
0.49 basis points to 2.7039 percent by midday.  Overnight rates
 rose 5.30 bps to 2.5571. 	
    Several dealers said that money rates had little room to
fall through the rest of June, as banks focus on raising cash
meet quarterly assessments of the mandated loan-to-deposit ratio
and other regulatory indicators.	
    Although detailed criteria for the checks are not made
public, dealers say quarterly and yearly reviews are more
thorough than monthly check-ups.	
    Big banks also face a strong pressure of deposit outflows
following recent by higher deposit rates being offered by
smaller banks.	
	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       2.7039   2.6990     +0.49
 7-day SHIBOR                     2.6950   2.6883     +0.67
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3703 yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Robert Birsel)

