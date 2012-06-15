FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates inch up as reserve reqs offset liquidity
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 15, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

China money rates inch up as reserve reqs offset liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* C.bank reserves re-entering the banking system.
    * Banks cautious about lending on quarter-end money demand
    * Dealers expect key 7-day repo rates to move around 2.8 pct

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney	
    SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's money rates inched up
on Friday as caution over regular assessments on banks during
the month-end offset increasing  liquidity caused by central
bank reserves re-entering the banking system.	
    Banks must make regular payments or refunds to an escrow
account at the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th of the
month in order to meet the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), with
the amount of the payment or refund adjusted in line with their
current volume of deposits.	
    Local media reported this week that deposits at China's "big
four" banks declined by 272 billion yuan ($43 billion) in the
first two weeks in June.  	
    "We got money from the central bank, but the amount is not
large," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But
June is the end of the quarter, so we still have little
intention to lend money, especially for long-term repos."	
    Repo rates rose slightly, with the benchmark
weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate up
2.91 basis points to 2.7338 percent by midday.  Overnight rates
 rose 0.93 bps to 2.5672 percent.	
    Several dealers said the key seven-day money rate could move
around 2.80 percent in the near term due to the cautious mood. 	
    Interest-rate swaps (IRS) were also little changed on
Friday, with benchmark one-year IRS inching up 1
basis point to 2.51 percent near midday, from 2.50 percent at
Thursday's close. Five-year IRS were flat at around
2.80 percent.	
	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                        2.7338   2.7047     +2.91
 7-day SHIBOR                      2.7196   2.6950     +2.46
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3703 yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.