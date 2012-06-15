China money rates inch up as reserve reqs offset liquidity

* C.bank reserves re-entering the banking system. * Banks cautious about lending on quarter-end money demand * Dealers expect key 7-day repo rates to move around 2.8 pct By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's money rates inched up on Friday as caution over regular assessments on banks during the month-end offset increasing liquidity caused by central bank reserves re-entering the banking system. Banks must make regular payments or refunds to an escrow account at the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th of the month in order to meet the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), with the amount of the payment or refund adjusted in line with their current volume of deposits. Local media reported this week that deposits at China's "big four" banks declined by 272 billion yuan ($43 billion) in the first two weeks in June. "We got money from the central bank, but the amount is not large," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But June is the end of the quarter, so we still have little intention to lend money, especially for long-term repos." Repo rates rose slightly, with the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate up 2.91 basis points to 2.7338 percent by midday. Overnight rates rose 0.93 bps to 2.5672 percent. Several dealers said the key seven-day money rate could move around 2.80 percent in the near term due to the cautious mood. Interest-rate swaps (IRS) were also little changed on Friday, with benchmark one-year IRS inching up 1 basis point to 2.51 percent near midday, from 2.50 percent at Thursday's close. Five-year IRS were flat at around 2.80 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.7338 2.7047 +2.91 7-day SHIBOR 2.7196 2.6950 +2.46 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3703 yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)