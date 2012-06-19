FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates up sharply on tighter liquidity
#Asia
June 19, 2012 / 4:36 AM / in 5 years

China money rates up sharply on tighter liquidity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Repo rates jump on tighter money supply
    * Traders expect little month-end rate rise
    * IRS rates continue upward, as banks hedge rising bond
yields
    * CDB bond auction undersubscribed on tight money, low yield

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China money rates rose on
Tuesday as liquidity tightened significantly after a soft
opening on Monday, as banks began preparing for the end of the
quarter, shrinking supply even while demand for cash increased,
traders said.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 65 basis points from Monday's close to
hit a high of 3.3100 percent near midday before falling back
slightly.
    The 14-day repo rate also rose to a high of
3.5500 percent near midday, up from 3.1000 at the end of Monday.
    A China Development Bank auction of 1-year bonds went
undersubscribed Tuesday morning due to the shortage of liquidity
and an unattractive yield of 2.895 percent, said a trader at a
joint-stock bank in Shanghai. Yields leapt in secondary market
trading.
    Traders said they did not expect a significant cash crunch
near the end of June, but liquidity will still be relatively
tight.
    Money market rates often rise near the end of a month, and
especially at the end of a quarter or half-year, as banks
scramble for cash to meet regulatory assessments such as the
loan-to-deposit ratio, as well as internal targets for interbank
or corporate deposits. 
    In the interest-rate swaps (IRS) market, rates rose again on
Tuesday, as banks hedge against the ongoing rebound in bond
yields. 
    One-year IRS continued to recover from a low
struck June 8, the weakest rate since October 2011. They traded
at 2.62 percent at midday on Tuesday. Five-year IRS 
rose 2 bps to 2.87 percent.
    Following the cut in banks' required reserve ratio announced
on May 12, bond yields tumbled, as the market viewed the cut as
the first in a series of RRR reductions and other easing
measures. Recently, however, bond prices have corrected.
    "Some investors took profit in the last one or two weeks,
which is driving up yields in the central bank bills and central
government bonds. And the market was pricing in too much easing
after the rate cut," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
    Benchmark one-year Chinese government bonds 
closed at an 19-month low of 2.11 percent on June 8 but had
rebounded to change hands at 2.18 percent at midday on Tuesday.
        
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                        2.9600   2.6600      30.00
 7-day SHIBOR                      2.9242   2.5567      36.75
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 
($1 = 6.3703 yuan)

 (Additional reporting by Yixin Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

