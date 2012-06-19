China money rates up sharply on tighter liquidity

* Repo rates jump on tighter money supply * Traders expect little month-end rate rise * IRS rates continue upward, as banks hedge rising bond yields * CDB bond auction undersubscribed on tight money, low yield By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China money rates rose on Tuesday as liquidity tightened significantly after a soft opening on Monday, as banks began preparing for the end of the quarter, shrinking supply even while demand for cash increased, traders said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 65 basis points from Monday's close to hit a high of 3.3100 percent near midday before falling back slightly. The 14-day repo rate also rose to a high of 3.5500 percent near midday, up from 3.1000 at the end of Monday. A China Development Bank auction of 1-year bonds went undersubscribed Tuesday morning due to the shortage of liquidity and an unattractive yield of 2.895 percent, said a trader at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai. Yields leapt in secondary market trading. Traders said they did not expect a significant cash crunch near the end of June, but liquidity will still be relatively tight. Money market rates often rise near the end of a month, and especially at the end of a quarter or half-year, as banks scramble for cash to meet regulatory assessments such as the loan-to-deposit ratio, as well as internal targets for interbank or corporate deposits. In the interest-rate swaps (IRS) market, rates rose again on Tuesday, as banks hedge against the ongoing rebound in bond yields. One-year IRS continued to recover from a low struck June 8, the weakest rate since October 2011. They traded at 2.62 percent at midday on Tuesday. Five-year IRS rose 2 bps to 2.87 percent. Following the cut in banks' required reserve ratio announced on May 12, bond yields tumbled, as the market viewed the cut as the first in a series of RRR reductions and other easing measures. Recently, however, bond prices have corrected. "Some investors took profit in the last one or two weeks, which is driving up yields in the central bank bills and central government bonds. And the market was pricing in too much easing after the rate cut," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Benchmark one-year Chinese government bonds closed at an 19-month low of 2.11 percent on June 8 but had rebounded to change hands at 2.18 percent at midday on Tuesday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9600 2.6600 30.00 7-day SHIBOR 2.9242 2.5567 36.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3703 yuan) (Additional reporting by Yixin Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)