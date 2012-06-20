China money rates up for second day on tighter liquidity

* Repo rates continue climb on tighter money supply * A reverse repo would have limited impact - traders * 14-day repo volumes spiked Tuesday * IRS rates flatten By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, June 20(Reuters) - China money rates rose on Wednesday for a second day as banks began preparing for the end of the quarter. "Markets are tighter today because the big banks aren't supplying as much money, so rates are going up," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Commenting on market rumours which began circulating on Tuesday that the central bank might issue reverse repos to inject liquidity, traders said the short-term effect of such a move on the money market would be limited as banks eye the approaching end of the first half. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate opened at 3.2000 percent, up 22 basis points from Tuesday's close. It then rose to a high of 4.000 percent near midday before falling back to trade at 3.2400. The 14-day repo rate also continued to rise, trading at 4.2000 percent at one point. Daily volume for 14-day contracts spiked on Tuesday, hitting its highest level since January 2011. Traders said they did not expect a significant cash crunch near the end of June, but liquidity will still be relatively tight. Money market rates often rise near the end of a month, and especially at the end of a quarter or half-year, as banks scramble for cash to meet regulatory assessments such as the loan-to-deposit ratio, as well as internal targets for interbank or corporate deposits. In the interest-rate swaps (IRS) market, rates flattened out on Wednesday. One-year IRS remained above a low point struck on June 8, the weakest rate since October 2011. They traded at 2.61 percent at midday on Wednesday, one basis point below Tuesday's close. Five-year IRS also sank one basis point to 2.85 percent. Banks had been using IRS to hedge against rising bond rates, driving up IRS rates, a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai said. By paying for the fixed leg of the swap in order to receive the variable seven-day repo rate - which tends to move in tandem with bond yields - banks can reduce their risk exposure, he said. Following the cut in banks' required reserve ratio announced on May 12, bond yields tumbled, as the market viewed it as the first in a series of RRR reductions and other easing measures. No further cuts have come so far, however, and bond prices have since corrected. "The market was pricing in too much easing after the rate cut," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Benchmark one-year Chinese government bonds closed at an 19-month low of 2.11 percent on June 8 but had rebounded to change hands at 2.20 percent at midday on Wednesday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4500 2.9800 47.00 7-day SHIBOR 3.4163 2.9242 49.21 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Additional reporting by Kang Xize; Editing by Richard Borsuk)