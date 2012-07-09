China money rates down on easing expectations, inflation data

* IRS test two-year low following rate cut, low inflation * But traders see little additional downside for rates * Repo rates fall moderately, but could spike again * More reverse repos and RRR cut expected to ease liquidity By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, July 9 (Reuters) - China's benchmark interest rate swaps tested a two-year low on the heels of the central bank's interest rate cut last Thursday and data showing that inflation cooled to its slowest pace in more than two years. Five-year interest-rate swaps reached 2.62 percent at mid-morning, down 2 basis points from Friday's close and equal to the two-year low reached on June 8, just after the central bank's previous interest rate cut. But traders see little room for IRS and bond rates to fall further, with Monday's low consumer price index reading within market expectations and domestic media reports last week suggesting that bank loans growth in June may be sluggish. "Unless some new data of policy comes out, there's probably not much room for rates to continue falling," said a interest-rate bond trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. In the repo market, short-term liquidity rates were down moderately, with the benchmark weighted average seven-day bond repurchase rate falling 12.65 bps to 3.3548 percent at midday, below its recent peak of 4.3392 on June 27 but well above its recent low of 2.1700 on May 31. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has injected a total of 313 billion yuan ($49.18 billion) via short-term reverse repos in the last two weeks in the wake of a liquidity squeeze in late June. Further such repos are expected on Tuesday after the PBOC surveyed banks about reverse repo demand on Monday. But with funds set to exit the market as previous reverse repos expire this week and next, many traders expect an RRR cut will be required to avoid a renewed spike in rates. "Reverse repos can't substitute for an RRR cut," said a rates analyst at a major state-owned bank in Shanghai. By contrast, traders said that while last week's interest-rate cut may make loans more attractive to corporate borrowers, it has a limited impact on the quantity of funds available to borrow in the interbank market. (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3548 3.4813 -12.65 7-day SHIBOR 3.3442 3.4308 - 8.66 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ed Lane)