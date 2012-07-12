China money rates edge down on c.bank liquidity signal

* Benchmark rate falls as c.bank skips repo drain * Traders say liquidity is ample * Seven-day rate could hit 3 pct next week * RRR cut could still come if macro data is weak By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's benchmark interbank lending rate hit a new three-week low after the central bank scrapped plans to drain money from the market via open operations on Thursday, instead conducting a small net injection. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday asked commercial banks about demand for forward repurchase agreements, signalling its intention to drain funds at an auction on Thursday. But in the end, they opted to inject 10 billion yuan via reverse repos. "Conditions are very comfortable at the moment," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Due to 168 billion yuan in short-term reverse repurchase agreements issued over the last two weeks and maturing this week, the central bank's actions will still result in a net drain of 40 billion this week. But the modest amount of the net drain, combined with the decision to skip forward repos on Thursday, signalled that the bank is committed to maintaining ample liquidity in the market, traders said. "It was a bit unexpected because usually when they ask about demand, it means they're really going to do it," said a trader at a major state-owned bank in Beijing. Despite current loose conditions, many traders expect another RRR cut this month or early next, especially if data this week on GDP, money growth and loan growth is weak. The benchmark weighted average seven-day repo rate dropped 9.40 basis points to 3.1882 at midday, its lowest level since June 19. Interbank rates have eased gradually since a cash crunch hit the market at the end of June amid a rush to attract deposits and secure liquidity in time for quarter-end regulatory assessments and financial reports to shareholders. Traders expect seven-day and longer rates to continue falling, with the seven-day rate hitting bottom at around 3 percent or lower by the end of next week. But the overnight rate - which, at 2.4009 percent, is already at a low level - is unlikely to fall further. Fuelling the fall in rates this week was the expectation of a liquidity injection on July 15th, the next date on which banks will adjust their central bank reserves in line with the required reserve ratio (RRR). Banks likely saw deposit outflows in early July following the rush of short-term deposits that banks typically draw in at the end of each quarter. That means some funds previously locked up in the central bank will be released back into the market. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1882 3.2822 -9.40 7-day SHIBOR 2.2663 3.3142 -4.79 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)