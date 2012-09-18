China money rates mixed, traders see tightening heading into holiday

* One-day repo rate jumps over 20 bps to 2.9330 pct * China 3-month fin min deposits sold at 3.70 pct * China auctions 28-day reverse repo at yield of 3.6 pct SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed on Tuesday, with one-day repo rates jumping on expectations of increasing tightness in the market in the run-up to a week-long holiday in early October. In a sign of increasing demand for cash, a central bank auction of three-month finance ministry deposits to commercial banks yielded 3.70 percent on Tuesday, significantly higher than the 3.52 percent deposits of the same tenor yielded in late August. "I feel the money situation is worse than before," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. "Fewer parties are willing to lend money during this period." Dealers said they expected rates to rise further in the coming two weeks as banks stockpile cash to meet regulatory ratio assessments and to satisfy demand during the holiday period. Markets will be closed from Sept 30 to Oct 7 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate jumped 20.22 basis points to 2.9330 percent on Tuesday, from 2.7308 percent. Benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rates fell 9.08 basis points to 3.1510 percent from 3.2418 percent, and the 14-day repo rate fell to 3.4409 percent from 3.4673 percent. Although market players expected money rates would continue to rise, a sharp jump was seen as unlikely because the central bank continues to use open market operations to maintain adequate short-term liquidity. On Tuesday, the central bank injected 550 billion yuan ($87.06 billion) via 28-day reverse repos at a yield of 3.60 percent, lower than the secondary market's 21-day repo rate of 4.0147 percent, attracting funds to bid on 28-day reverse repos, dealer said. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1510 3.2418 - 9.08 7-day SHIBOR 3.1408 3.2433 -10.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3173 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)