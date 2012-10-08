FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

China money rates rise sharply as reserve requirements bite

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Liquidity tightens as banks pay reserve requirements
    * Rates bounce as markets re-open after week-long holiday
    * Rise wipes out sharp one-day fall before holiday
    * Market relies on c.bank to maintain liquidity

    By Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates rebounded
sharply on Monday as scheduled reserve requirement payments
pressured bank liquidity as the market re-opened after a
week-long break.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 69.23 basis points to 3.8244 percent.
    The rise nearly wiped out the rate's 77.10 bps fall on Sept
28, the last day of trading before the week-long national
holiday.
    "The main reason for the rise is that the big banks are
looking for reserve requirements funds. There's a shortage of
every tenor," said a trader at a city commercial bank. 
    The 14-day repo rate rose 60.52 basis points
to 3.9818 percent, while the overnight repo rate 
rose to 3.7277 percent from 3.3812 percent.
    Banks adjust their central bank reserves three times a month
in line with the rise or fall in their deposit balances to meet
the required reserve ratio (RRR). 
    But the first RRR adjustment following the end of the fiscal
quarter often requires a particularly large net payment, since
banks typically rush to boost deposits totals before quarter-end
to dress up their quarterly reports. 
    The RRR payment means banks may need new cash to meet
near-term liquidity needs.
    Traders said the trajectory of rates depends on the central
bank's open market operations this week.
    "To gauge what's going to happen next, we need to look at
the amount the central bank puts in at Tuesday's repo auction.
If they put in some money that could be enough, but if they
don't put in anything that could aggravate the situation."
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has in recent weeks relied
on large cash injections through reverse repos, while delaying a
further cut in RRR. 
    The PBOC injected a net 365 billion yuan ($58.08 billion)
via reverse repos the week before the holiday, the largest such
injection ever. 
    Yet while volume of cash injections has been large, the PBOC
has kept the interest rate on its reverse repos relatively high
- around 3.35 percent for seven-day liquidity..
These rates effectively put a floor on the rate at which banks
will lend each other.
    Traders that the central bank could be aiming to strike a
balance between supporting economic growth by accelerating bank
lending and protecting loan quality by avoiding a flood of
ill-considered lending that could occur if the seven-day rate
fell below 3 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.8244      3.1321    + 69.23
7-day SHIBOR           3.8125      3.1867    + 62.58  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.2849 Chinese yuan)

 (Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
