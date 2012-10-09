FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money down slightly after big c.bank cash injection
October 9, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

China money down slightly after big c.bank cash injection

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* C.bank in second-largest single-day injection ever
    * Traders report strongly improved liquidity
    * But impact on rates is muted; overnight falls most
    * No RRR cut seen before Party Congress on Nov. 8

    By Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Liquidity eased slightly in
China's money markets on Tuesday following a large cash
injection by the central bank, but traders remained cautious
about lending at tenors longer than one day.
    The central bank injected 265 billion yuan ($42.15 billion)
into the country's money markets via reverse bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday morning, the second-largest gross
injection on record, just shy of the 290 billion yuan injected
on Sept 25.
    "The central bank seems to be scrambling to bring money
market rates down in order to support growth," said Dariusz
Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit Agricole CIB. 
    Traders widely reported that banks were lending more freely
on Tuesday than Monday, but the effect on rates was muted. 
    "Things started to loosen immediately today. Yesterday it
was quite tight. But today, as soon as the information on the
reverse repos came out, the market freed up a lot," said a
trader at a large state-owned bank in Beijing.
    The largest fall occurred in the overnight market, where the
weighted-average repo rate dropped 36.02 basis
points to 3.3734 percent at midday.
    But traders remained cautious about longer tenors. After
rising sharply 79 basis points on Monday, the benchmark
seven-day repo edged down 6.82 basis points to
3.7586 percent at midday.
    "The maturing volume on Thursday is pretty large so people
will be cautious. The longer rates can't fall as fast as
overnight," the Beijing trader added.     
    Maturing bills and repos are due to withdraw a net 160
billion yuan from the market this week, meaning that Tuesday's
action guarantees a net injection of at least 105 billion this
week. 
    It will mark the third straight week of net fund injections,
following the record 365 billion yuan net injection in the last
week before markets closed for the October holiday, when the
market suffered from a severe holiday-related cash squeeze.
    Interest rates sometimes fail to fully reflect the
availability of funding in China's money markets. A few large
state-owned banks are the main net lenders to the market. Even
when these banks offer up large volumes of funds for lending,
they can sometimes dictate a high price.
    Tuesday's fund injection also further strengthened market
expectations that the PBOC is unlikely to cut banks' required
reserve ratio before the Communist Party Congress opens on Nov.
8 and will continue to rely on reverse repurchase agreements to
maintain market liquidity.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.7586      3.8268    - 6.82
7-day SHIBOR           3.7508      3.8125    - 6.17  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.2872 Chinese yuan)

 (Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
