China's key money rate at 5-week low, RRR refunds boost liquidity

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate plummets to 5-week low * Required reserve refunds boost liquidity * Resilient exports, rally in yuan also help ease conditions * Less pressure on c.bank to continue fund injections By Gabriel Wildau and Chen Yixin SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China's key money rate tumbled to a five-week low on Monday, as reserve deposit refunds from the central bank boosted the supply of funds in the interbank market. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped 37.28 basis points to 2.8111 percent, its lowest level since Sept. 4 and below the key 3 percent psychological level that market watchers say signals loose conditions. Traders said refunds from bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) adjustments were a key source of liquidity to the market on Monday. Banks adjust the amount of their reserve deposits at the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month in line with the latest changes to their deposit totals in order to maintain compliance with the required reserve ratio (RRR), currently at 20 percent for big banks. Banks likely experienced deposit outflows in early October, following the rush of short-term deposits that they typically attract at the end of each quarter to meet regulatory checks and polish their quarterly financial reports. The temporary surge in deposits in late September forced banks to add to their reserve deposits on the 5th. But traders say many of these short-term deposits have now flowed back into wealth management products and other investments that are not subject to the RRR. The decline in deposit totals since the 5th mean that many banks can now reduce their reserve deposits, dealers say. "Generally, most banks could receive the refunds after quarter-end. That's why the rate fell sharply," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen. The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.2615 percent from 3.6053 percent, while the overnight rate fell to 2.0653 percent from 2.4089 percent. REDUCED PRESSURE The injection of liquidity from RRR refunds may reduce pressure on the central bank to continue the large net liquidity injections via reverse repos that it has conducted for the last three weeks. In addition, a higher than expected trade surplus in September also boosted liquidity injections via central bank purchases of foreign exchange from commercial banks. Data released on Saturday showed Chinese exports growing at nearly twice the rate expected in September. The main source of base money creation for the Chinese economy over the past decade has been corporate exporters selling forex receipts to commercial banks, who mostly sold it onto the central bank. The central bank's yuan sales to commercial banks expand the base money supply. The yuan hit a third consecutive record high against the dollar in intraday trade on Monday. A strong yuan should increase the incentive for firms to sell dollars for yuan in coming weeks, further boosting liquidity, Chinese macro-economic consultancy CEBM wrote in a note to clients on Monday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8111 3.1839 - 37.28 7-day SHIBOR 2.7742 3.1725 - 39.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2667 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)