China's money rates steady, market awaits PBOC signals, data

* Seven-day repo rate rises 6 bps but still at low level * Maturing reverse repos set to drain 117 bln yuan on Thursday * Traders await PBOC signals from Thursday's operations * IRS up ahead of economic data to be released on Thursday By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China's money rates held steady, near recent lows, on Wednesday, helped by good liquidity conditions, and as traders await fresh signals from the central bank when it conducts open market operations on Thursday. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 6 basis points to 2.8635 percent by midday, up from Tuesday's five-week closing low of 2.8024 percent, but still below the 3 percent line that market watchers say signals loose conditions. The 14-day repo rate edged down to 3.1764 percent from 3.1992 percent, but the one-day rate inched up to 2.2274 percent from 2.2153 percent. "Liquidity conditions remained loose today," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But there will be many reverse repos maturing tomorrow, so the market is cautious not to trade too aggressively before the central bank's open market operations." Maturing reverse repos will drain 117 billion yuan ($18.7 billion ) from the market, which may be offset by freshly issued reverse repos, which inject cash. Liquidity has been improving since Oct. 8, when the market resumed trading after a long holiday. Banks had hoarded cash in the run-up to the break to meet customer demand, then released excess into the market when trading resumed. Also on Thursday, China is due to release third-quarter gross domestic product growth data, and traders bet that the expansion would be more than expected, reducing the need for the People's Bank of China to ease monetary policy. Interest rate swaps rose on that expectation, traders said. The benchmark onshore five-year IRS gained 5 basis points to 3.24 percent by midday, while the 10-year IRS advanced 15 bps to 3.39 percent. A Reuters poll this week showed China's economic growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter in the July-September period, which would mark the weakest performance since the depths of the global financial crisis. The median forecast of 26 analysts projected China's economy to expand 7.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, down from 7.6 percent in the second, the slowest expansion since the first three months of 2009. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8635 2.8024 + 6.11 7-day SHIBOR 2.8508 2.7933 + 5.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2558 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)