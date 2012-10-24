FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's money rates jumps as firms prepare for tax season
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 24, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

China's money rates jumps as firms prepare for tax season

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate jumps 24 bps to 3.1623 pct
    * First time rate has crossed 3 percent line since Oct. 15
    * Companies using deposits to pay taxes, draining funds
    * Market players now expect large injection by c. bank on
Thursday

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's money rates jumped on
Wednesday, with dealers reporting tightening money conditions in
the market as banks and corporates set aside money for pending
income taxes.
    "Liquidity is really tight today. Big banks are not willing
to lend money as they face strong pressures to provide capital
for companies' tax payments," said a senior dealer at a Chinese
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    Enterprises usually use commercial deposits to pay taxes,
which drains funds from the banking system.
    Due to tightening liquidity, several traders said they
expect the central bank to inject a large amount of funds into
the market via open market operations on Thursday.
    The central bank injected 91 billion yuan ($14.55 billion)
into the market via seven- and 28-day reverse bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday, doing little to offset the 386 billion
yuan due to drain from money markets this week through a
combination of maturing repos, bills and reverse repos. 
 
    The central bank also conducted a net drain last week,
drawing 221 billion yuan out of the interbank market.
    Traders told Reuters on Tuesday that they expected the
central bank to allow a net drain for the week again this week,
but if rates continue to leap upward, the bank may be compelled
to intervene more strongly to ensure smooth operations.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 24.22 basis points to 3.1623 percent
from 2.9201 percent at the close on Tuesday, the first time the
rate has crossed the 3 percent line - which traders say marks
the boundary between loose and tight market sentiment - since
Oct. 15.    
    The 14-day repo rate gained to 3.5201 percent
from 3.4083 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate rose to 2.7833 percent from 2.3585 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.1623     2.9201    +24.22
7-day SHIBOR           3.1467     2.9050    +24.17  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.