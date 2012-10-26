FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's key money rate maintains upward trajectory for 5th day
October 26, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

China's key money rate maintains upward trajectory for 5th day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate up at 3.7159 pct from 3.6225 pct
    * Swaps down slightly
    * Traders say market is tight

    SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose again
on Friday, set to close out the week on a strong upward
trajectory as the central bank let cash drain out of money
markets for a second consecutive week.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of
70 billion yuan ($11.21 billion) this week through open market
operations on Tuesday and Thursday.
    This was the second week the PBOC vacuumed up cash after
making record-setting injections in the run-up to the week-long
holiday at the beginning of October.
    Three consecutive weeks of injections totalling 630 billion
yuan caused the benchmark weighted average seven-day bond
repurchase rate to slump below 3 percent by
mid-month. 
    Traders say the market has tightened significantly this
week, with banks increasingly holding onto funds.   
    The seven-day bond repo rate rose again by more than 9 basis
points to 3.7159 percent from 3.6225 percent at the close on
Thursday.
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.8494 percent
from 3.6891 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate shot up to 3.3838 percent from 2.8382
percent.
    In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell slightly
on Friday.
    One-year IRS was at 3.12 percent, down from
Thursday's close of 3.14 percent, while the benchmark five-year
IRS dipped to 3.28 percent from 3.29 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.7159     3.6225    + 9.34    
 
7-day SHIBOR           3.5867     3.6175    - 3.08
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

