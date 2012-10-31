China's 14-day repo rate slumps on looser liquidity

* Liquidity conditions improve after PBOC injection * Further improvement expected in next two weeks * Tax refunds will inject cash into market in Nov, Dec * Stronger yuan also supports money supply By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's short-term lending rates fell on Wednesday, with the 14-day repo rate falling sharply, as cash conditions improved after a central bank liquidity injection a day earlier, along with expectations of further improvement in the next two weeks. Liquidity will remain loose for most of November and December, partly because the Ministry of Finance usually injects 1 to 2 trillion yuan ($160 to $320 billion) into the banking system over these two months to refund a portion of corporate income taxes pre-paid earlier in the year, traders said. China's yuan repeatedly hit new peaks this month, prompting banks to unwind long dollar positions accumulated earlier in the year when the yuan was weakening. This has contributed to increased yuan liquidity, as banks sell dollars to the PBOC, which uses newly-issued yuan to make the purchases. The weighted average 14-day bond repurchase rate tumbled 53 basis points to 4.1922 percent by midday from 4.7232 percent at the close of Tuesday. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate fell to 3.2299 percent from a 3.2794 percent, while the overnight rate dropped to 2.9631 percent from 3.0710 percent. "The slump in the 14-day repo rate today followed a tumble in shorter-term rates a day earlier," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "It reflects that optimism over money supply has spread to the medium term from the short term." The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 395 billion yuan ($63 billion) into the banking system through seven- and 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday. Maturing bills and repos will drain a net 189 billion yuan from maturing bills and reverse reports this week, meaning that with Tuesday's record injection the PBOC has already pumped a net 206 billion yuan into the system this week. The central bank will conduct another regular open market operation on Thursday. It conducted a net drain of 70 billion yuan from the banking system last week. Money rates have staged a roller-coaster performance so far this month, with the seven-day repo rate falling to as low as 2.67 percent until cash calls from corporate third-quarter tax payments set in late last week, pushing the benchmark to as high as 4.31 percent by Monday. Chinese firms are required to pay their third-quarter income tax by Oct. 31, and firms have now mostly made their payments, so liquidity conditions are expected to improve starting early November also because of less money demand, traders said. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2299 3.2794 - 4.95 7-day SHIBOR 3.2183 3.2361 - 1.78 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.24 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)