Most China money rates fall as liquidity improves
November 2, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Most China money rates fall as liquidity improves

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Liquidity ample as firms finish paying Q3 income tax
    * Loose money expected for most of November, December
    * 7-day repo rate drops 6 bps, seen falling below 3 pct

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most Chinese money market rates
fell on Friday as liquidity conditions improved following the
largest-ever net injection by the central bank and as firms
completed payments of third-quarter taxes.
    Traders said the rates may fall further by the middle of
next week, when banks finish paying additional required reserves
based on their end-November deposits early in the week.
Thursday's rise in the seven-day repo rate reflected cash calls
until that time.
    The weighted average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 dropped 6 basis points to 3.3771 percent by midday
from Thursday's close of 3.4379 percent. The overnight repo rate
 tumbled to 2.6731 percent from 3.0460 percent.
    But the 14-day repo rate edged up to 3.3772
percent from 3.3722 percent after plunging a combined 142 bps
over the past two trading days to reflect market expectations of
loose liquidity, traders said.
    "It became difficult to lend money today, with everybody
appearing to have lots of money on hand," said a trader at a
Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "The seven-day repo is
likely to fall far below 3 percent next week."
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 379 billion
yuan ($61.74 billion) into the market this week, the
largest-ever net injection. 
    The injection means that a net 523 billion yuan will
automatically be drained from the money market next week, as
reverse repos mature. But traders widely expect the PBOC will
roll over most of the maturing reverse repos with new ones.
    Money rates have staged a roller-coaster performance since
the start of October, with the seven-day repo rate falling to as
low as 2.67 percent until cash calls from corporate
third-quarter tax payments set in late last week, pushing the
benchmark to as high as 4.31 percent by Monday. 
    
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.3771     3.4379    - 6.08    
 
7-day SHIBOR           3.4267     3.4223    + 0.44
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.24 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

