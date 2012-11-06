FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates fall after large injection of funds
November 6, 2012 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

China's money rates fall after large injection of funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 13 bps to 3.2033 pct
    * Central bank injects 277 bln yuan via reverse repos
    * Market players expect sustained ample liquidity during NPC
meeting

    SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China's money rates slid on
Tuesday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 277
billion yuan ($44.35 billion) into the banking system during
open market operations. 
    After the injection of funds through reverse bond repurchase
agreements, the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate fell to 3.2033 percent, down 12.58
basis points from Monday's close of 3.3291 percent.
    The 14-day repo rate was little changed at
3.4261 percent from 3.3291 percent, and the shortest overnight
one-day repo rate slumped to 2.5407 percent from
2.6945 percent.
    Dealers said they expect money conditions to remain loose as
the Communist Party Congress gets underway on Thursday for a
complicated, once-a-decade transition to a fifth generation of
leaders. 
    China's interest rate swaps (IRS) were little changed on
Tuesday as market players awaited upcoming monthly data,
including key inflation readings that inform central bank
decision-making about monetary policy. 
    One-year IRS were at 3.16 percent, down 1 basis
point from Monday's close of 3.17 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS dipped to 3.38 percent from 3.39
percent on Monday.

                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.2033     3.3291    -12.58
7-day SHIBOR           3.1952     3.3308    -13.56  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
