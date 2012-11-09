CORRECTED-China's IRS falls on 33-month low inflation data

(Corrects to 33-month low in headline) * China's CPI eases to 33-month low of 1.7 percent * Benchmark 5-year IRS falls to 3.35 percent * Little room for further falls as f'cast of rebound in CPI SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's interest rate swaps fell slightly on Friday after inflation data came in lower than expected, which some analysts said raised the likelihood of future monetary easing. China's consumer price inflation (CPI) eased to a 33-month low of 1.7 percent in October, down from September's 1.9 percent, official data showed on Friday, lower than analysts had expected. However, many dealers were cautious about reading too much into the data. "Rates fell slightly, but they have little room to fall further as we widely expect the inflation could rebound in the medium-term," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Yao Wei, China economist at Societe Generale, said that Chinese CPI is likely to rise significantly in the next two months because the economy is improving. One-year IRS traded at 3.14 percent, down from Thursday's close of 3.15 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS dipped to 3.35 percent from 3.36 percent. On the money market, the benchmark seven-day repo rate fell sharply on expectations that the central bank will keep money rates stable during the ongoing Communist Party Congress, which ends on Nov 14. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 17.23 basis points to 3.1104 percent from 3.2827 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate edged down to 3.3596 percent from 3.3758 percent, and the one-day repo rate edged up to 2.6273 percent from 2.5793 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1104 3.2827 - 17.32 7-day SHIBOR 3.1133 3.2792 - 16.59 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.24 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)