China's money rates slip, data show good liquidity supply

* Total social financing up 64 pct in Oct from year ago * Seven-day repo rate slips to three-week low * Money rates have potential to fall further-traders By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell slightly on Monday after central bank data showed the country's real economy remains topped up with sufficient liquidity, and traders they expected further falls in the coming weeks. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slipped to a three-week low of 3.1071 percent by midday from 3.1103 percent at the close on Friday. The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.3360 percent from 3.3589 percent, and the one-day repo rate dropped to 2.5292 percent from 2.6206 percent. China's total social financing (TSF), an economic barometer that sums up the total fundraising that occurs in the real economy - including bonds, trust financing, and IPOs in addition to bank lending - jumped 64 percent to 1.29 trillion yuan ($207.1 billion) year-on-year in October, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday. "Total social financing in the first ten months grew by 23 percent year-on-year, outpacing loan growth," said Dongming Xie, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "This suggests that Chinese funding channels are more diversified now. I think TSF is becoming the most important indicator of China's credit expansion." Given the abundance of liquidity now in the system, money market rates have the potential to fall further in coming weeks, with the seven-day repo rate possibly falling back below 3 percent, traders said. "It's quite easy to borrow money since the start of this month," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "And overall liquidity conditions are expected to improve even more in coming weeks." China's interest rate swaps (IRS) were almost unchanged at midday, with few players expecting changes to monetary policy in the near term, traders said. Both five-year and 10-year IRS were flat at 3.37 percent and 3.42 percent, respectively, although one-year IRS inched up 1 basis points to 3.15 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1071 3.1103 - 0.32 7-day SHIBOR 3.0825 3.1133 - 3.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2437 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Pete Sweeney and Sanjeev Miglani)