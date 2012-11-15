China's money rates steady on bank reserve refunds

* PBOC will drain net 75 bln yuan this week * Maturing bills will inject 52 bln yuan on Friday * Money rates may fall slightly in near term By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's money rates remained steady on Thursday, as refunds to banks based on deposit reserve requirements helped offset a net liquidity drain from the central bank, traders said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 2.19 basis points to 3.3235 percent by midday from Wednesday's close of 3.3454 percent. The 14-day rate was basically flat at 3.4185 percent, while the one-day repo rate edged down to 2.2881 percent from 2.3005 percent. Commercial banks' cash balances were buoyed by rebates on their central bank reserves, whose volume is determined by the required reserve ratio (RRR). Banks usually receive rebates on the second RRR adjustment date following month- or quarter-end, due to a drop in their deposit balances. The drop occurs as temporary deposits that had been used to dress up their period-end reports flow back out of the system. The temporary surge in deposits at month-end forces banks to increase their reserves on the first RRR adjustment date - on the fifth of each month - and that draws liquidity out of the market. But traders say that when those deposits flow back out, the extra reserves are refunded on the second RRR assessment, on the 15th of each month. That injects money into the system. With liquidity conditions good, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected only a small volume of funds in open market operations this week, which will end with a net drain of 75 billion yuan ($12 billion). Conditions will improve further on Friday when maturing PBOC bills will automatically inject 52 billion yuan. "Our bank instructed me to be more aggressive in lending money today," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "Overall market liquidity conditions are quite good. Money market rate may have some room to slip in the near term." Still, banks and companies have already started considering their positions before a surge of demand for cash that stretches from the last weeks of December through Chinese lunar new year, which in 2013 is in early February. The traditional surge will become the main factor hindering a significant fall in money rates in coming months, traders said. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3235 3.3454 - 2.19 7-day SHIBOR 3.3167 3.3483 - 3.16 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2276 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)