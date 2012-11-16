FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rate slumps as excess liquidity unbalances trade
November 16, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

China money rate slumps as excess liquidity unbalances trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dealers note low demand for money
    * Banks boosted by PBOC reserve requirement refunds
    * Market players expect net drain next week

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell on
Friday, with the key seven-day rate slumping more than 40 basis
points, as dealers said ample liquidity had created a temporary
mismatch between supply and demand. 
    "As most of us have enough money to hand, finding
counterparties who need to borrow funds is difficult for now,"
said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
    Dealers said the situation was partly caused by the People's
Bank of China refunding excess pre-payments made to meet reserve
requirement ratios earlier in the year. The rebates buoyed
commercial banks' cash balances.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate slumped 42.11 basis points to 2.9031 percent
by midday from Thursday's close of 3.3242 percent.
    The 14-day rate fell slightly to 3.4648
percent, while the one-day repo rate was almost
flat at 2.2810 percent from 2.2757 percent.
    Dealers expected the central bank could allow another net
drain from the money market next week given the apparent lack of
demand for cash.
    Maturing central bank bills and bond repurchase agreements
will drain a net 227 billion yuan ($36.45 billion) from the
market next week. 

    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.9031     3.3242    +42.11
7-day SHIBOR           3.9075     3.3167    +59.08 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
    
     
($1 = 6.2276 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

