China money rates rise after central bank drains more funds

SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose on Thursday after the central bank drained funds again during scheduled open market operations prior to the morning session. The benchmark seven-day repo rate rose by over 8 basis points to 3.10 percent. The 14-day repo rose 12.16 basis points to 3.09 percent. Previously some traders had expected the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to inject funds for the first time since the official Spring Holiday in mid-February. But ample liquidity conditions - as demonstrated by short-term rates that have consistently remained at or below 3 percent - appear to have convinced regulators to continue mopping up cash. The PBOC has drained a net 44 billion yuan for the week and has taken a total of 602 billion from the interbank market this year. However, rates have remained accommodative because funds continue to flow into the market from other sources, including forex sterilisation operations by the PBOC. Traders said clients are also preparing to sequester cash to meet quarterly regulatory tests of loans to deposit ratios, which is temporarily reducing willingness to lend and is likely behind the 14-day tenor's relatively sharp rise. Some also mentioned China Minsheng Banking Corp's upcoming 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) convertible bond issue as a factor that might push up yields if institutional investors use cash on hands to buy up the issue on Friday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1045 3.0203 +8.42 7-day SHIBOR 3.8821 3.8833 +4.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kang Xize in BEIJING; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)