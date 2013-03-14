FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates rise after central bank drains more funds
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

China money rates rise after central bank drains more funds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose on
Thursday after the central bank drained funds again during
scheduled open market operations prior to the morning session.
    The benchmark seven-day repo rate rose by over 8 basis
points to 3.10 percent. The 14-day repo rose 12.16 basis points
to 3.09 percent.
    Previously some traders had expected the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) to inject funds for the first time since the
official Spring Holiday in mid-February. But ample liquidity
conditions - as demonstrated by short-term rates that have
consistently remained at or below 3 percent - appear to have
convinced regulators to continue mopping up cash.
    The PBOC has drained a net 44 billion yuan for the week and
has taken a total of 602 billion from the interbank market this
year. However, rates have remained accommodative because funds
continue to flow into the market from other sources, including
forex sterilisation operations by the PBOC.
    Traders said clients are also preparing to sequester cash to
meet quarterly regulatory tests of loans to deposit ratios,
which is temporarily reducing willingness to lend and is likely
behind the 14-day tenor's relatively sharp rise. 
    Some also mentioned China Minsheng Banking Corp's
  upcoming 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion)
convertible bond issue as a factor that might push up yields if
institutional investors use cash on hands to buy up the issue on
Friday.      
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.1045     3.0203     +8.42
7-day SHIBOR           3.8821     3.8833     +4.90 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - More TSF, less loans in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kang Xize in BEIJING; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.