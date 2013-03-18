China key money rates mixed, key 7-day rate slumps

* Benchmark 7-day rate slumps 33 bps to 3.03 pct * Overnight and 14-day rates jumped on strong opening price By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed on Monday, with the key seven-day repo rates slumping on ample money conditions, as the influence of China Minsheng Banking Corp's convertible bond waned. On Friday, China Minsheng auctioned 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) worth of convertible bonds. Originally, dealers worried the deal might push up yields as institutional investors deployed cash reserves to buy into the issue, effectively draining funds from the interbank market as a side-effect. However, no massive drain appears to have occurred, and the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate plunged by 33 basis points to 3.03 percent from 3.36 percent at the close on Friday. But the shortest overnight rate and 14-day repo rate jumped sharply to 2.51 and 3.33 percent respectively by midday, guided by strong opening quotes, dealers said. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell on Monday. One-year IRS slipped to 3.21 percent, from Friday's close of 3.23 percent, and the benchmark five-year IRS fell to 3.62 percent from 3.64 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0320 3.3629 -33.09 7-day SHIBOR 3.0860 3.3905 -30.45 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Richard Borsuk)