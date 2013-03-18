FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China key money rates mixed, key 7-day rate slumps
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Asia
March 18, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

China key money rates mixed, key 7-day rate slumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark 7-day rate slumps 33 bps to 3.03 pct
    * Overnight and 14-day rates jumped on strong opening price

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China's money rates were
mixed on Monday, with the key seven-day repo rates slumping on
ample money conditions, as the influence of China Minsheng
Banking Corp's convertible bond waned.
     On Friday, China Minsheng  auctioned 20
billion yuan ($3.22 billion) worth of convertible bonds.
Originally, dealers worried the deal might push up yields as
institutional investors deployed cash reserves to buy into the
issue, effectively draining funds from the interbank market as a
side-effect.    
     However, no massive drain appears to have occurred, and the
benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 plunged by 33 basis points to 3.03 percent from
3.36 percent at the close on Friday.
    But the shortest overnight rate and 14-day
repo rate jumped sharply to 2.51 and 3.33 percent
respectively by midday, guided by strong opening quotes, dealers
said.
    In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell  on
Monday. One-year IRS slipped to 3.21 percent, from
Friday's close of 3.23 percent, and the benchmark five-year IRS
 fell to 3.62 percent from 3.64 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.0320     3.3629     -33.09
7-day SHIBOR           3.0860     3.3905     -30.45
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - More TSF, less loans in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
