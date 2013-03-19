China money rates mixed in morning session

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China's benchmark short-term money rate slipped on Tuesday after the central bank drained 39 billion yuan ($6.27 billion) from money markets via open market operations, offsetting the 40 billion yuan set to flow back into markets this week from maturing instruments. The volume-weighted average rate for the benchmark seven-day repo weakened slightly to 2.97 percent during the morning session, down over 6 basis points from Tuesday's close. The overnight rate slid more strongly, losing 27 basis points, but the longer-term 14-day repo gained 2.6 bps as dealers said banks increased demand for longer-term funds to get through the upcoming quarterly reporting period. "The market is still relatively relaxed," said a trader at a bank in Shanghai. "Getting over the quarterly demand hump increased demand for 14-day repos a little bit, not much." She added that the market easily digested the central bank's freshly issued 28-day forward repos. Market rates remain around or below 3 percent, which dealers say is indicative of accomodative liquidity conditions. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9681 3.0319 -6.38 7-day SHIBOR 2.9730 3.0860 -11.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2158 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Steven Bian; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)