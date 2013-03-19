FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates mixed in morning session
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 19, 2013 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

China money rates mixed in morning session

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China's benchmark short-term
money rate slipped on Tuesday after the central bank drained 39
billion yuan ($6.27 billion) from money markets via open market
operations, offsetting the 40 billion yuan set to flow back into
markets this week from maturing instruments.
    The volume-weighted average rate for the benchmark seven-day
repo weakened slightly to 2.97 percent during the
morning session, down over 6 basis points from Tuesday's close.
    The overnight rate slid more strongly, losing 27 basis
points, but the longer-term 14-day repo gained 2.6 bps as
dealers said banks increased demand for longer-term funds to get
through the upcoming quarterly reporting period.  
    "The market is still relatively relaxed," said a trader at a
bank in Shanghai. "Getting over the quarterly demand hump
increased demand for 14-day repos a little bit, not much."   
    She added that the market easily digested the central bank's
freshly issued 28-day forward repos.
    Market rates remain around or below 3 percent, which dealers
say is indicative of accomodative liquidity conditions.  
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.9681     3.0319     -6.38
7-day SHIBOR           2.9730     3.0860     -11.30 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - More TSF, less loans in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.2158 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Steven Bian; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.