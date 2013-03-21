FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China benchmark money rate slides, longer tenors up on holiday demand
#Asia
March 21, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

China benchmark money rate slides, longer tenors up on holiday demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China's primary short-term
money rates slid on Thursday despite an additional drain of
funds by the central bank during open market operations, with
the exception of the 14-day contract which rose on cyclical
demand to meet regulatory requirements.
    Banks are preparing cash for the end of the quarter, at
which time they are required to escrow funds to keep their
loan-to-deposit ratio in line. Since the 14-day repo allows them
to cross over into the next quarter, demand for this tenor has
consistently pushed up rates.
    "Conditions are still relaxed, with the exception of 14- and
21-day tenors that cross the Tomb Sweeping Day weekend," said a
trader at a Shanghai bank, referring to an upcoming holiday.
    However, overall rates are still near 3 percent, signalling
accommodative conditions, traders say, and short term liquidity
is still comfortable.
    The benchmark seven-day repo rate, for example, lost nearly
23 basis points, dropping from 3.29 percent to 3.06 percent.
    China's Tomb Sweeping festival will see mainland markets
close from April 4-6. Banks usually prepare cash in the run-up
to such holidays to meet spot cash demand, putting temporary
upward pressure on rates.   
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.0598     3.2896    -22.98
7-day SHIBOR           3.0400        3.2780    -23.80
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - More TSF, less loans in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
