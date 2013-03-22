FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates mixed in morning trade
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 22, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

China money rates mixed in morning trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - China's shorter-term money
rates fell on Friday on ample liquidity in the market, but the
longer term rates rose further due to demand for funds ahead of
a national holiday and the end of the quarter. 
    The uptick in rates for 14- and 21-day repos has been a
trend all week and is consistent with bank behaviour in the
run-up to regulatory measurements of loan-to-deposit ratios.
    But the durability of generally ample liquidity conditions,
even as the People's Bank of China continues to drain funds
during open market operations, is attributed to longer term
trends.
    For one, many dealers believe hot money inflows are back to
stay, after signs that foreign funds speculating on yuan
appreciation surged in January. The central bank must sterilise
such inflows by buying up forex, incidentally dumping yuan into
the interbank system.
    A research note distributed to clients by Barclays on Friday
also suggested that increased restrictions put on banks' sales
of wealth-management products (WMPs) might be pushing investors
to bail out of WMPs as yields decline and return their funds to
ordinary bank deposits, which would reduce banks' need  to tap
the interbank market.
    The volume-weighted average benchmark seven-day repo rate
 stood at 2.93 during the morning session, down
from Thursday's close of 3.06, while the overnight rate
<CN1DRP=CFXS. slumped by over 16 basis points to 1.75. Rates
around or below 3 percent are considered indicative of loose
conditions by traders.
    The 14-day rate, however, rose slightly to
3.6925 after climbing all week, and the 21-day tenor, which
crosses the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Festival that will see
markets close from April 4-6, was closing on 4 percent.   
        
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.9296     3.0616     -13.2
7-day SHIBOR           2.9760     3.0400      -6.1
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Capital inflows spur tightening worries 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - More TSF, less loans in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.