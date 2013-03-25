China money rates fall on ample funds, signs of capital inflow

* Key 7-day repo rate falls 3 bps to 2.91 percent * Overnight rate slumps to 29-month low at 1.63 pct * Bank forex purchases support yuan liquidity * Rates now have little room to fall further By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell further on Monday on expectations of a liquidity injection through the foreign exchange market. The yuan spot rate hit a record high in the forex market on Monday, which traders say suggests heavy capital inflows. Purchases of foreign exchange by the central bank add to the supply of base money in the system. A sudden surge of capital inflows into China this year has sparked worries that Beijing will move to sterilise them by tightening monetary policy, damaging a tenuous equity rally and cramping economic recovery. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell three basis points from Friday's close to 2.91 percent. The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.49 percent from 3.71 percent, and the one-day repo rate dipped to 1.63 percent, its lowest level since November 2010, from 1.73 percent on Friday. "Recently, I can feel clearly that the money in the market is really ample, even though the central bank keeps trying to drain funds with forward repos," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. The central bank shifted to draining cash in February by using longer-term forward repos, a reversal from months of using reverse repos to inject short-term cash. But several dealers said that money rates have now little room to fall further due to demand for funds ahead of the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday and the end of the quarter. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9126 2.9376 -2.50 7-day SHIBOR 2.9230 2.9790 -5.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)