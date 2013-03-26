FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates rise after c.bank drains funds via open market
#Asia
March 26, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

China money rates rise after c.bank drains funds via open market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate rises 12 bps to 3.04 pct
    * C.bank drains 32 bln yuan via open market operations
    * Longer-term rates jump on quarter-end, holiday demand

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - China's money rates gained
slightly on Tuesday after the central bank drained funds from
the interbank market via open market operations.
     China's central bank drained 32 billion yuan ($5.15
billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday. With only five billion yuan of
previously-issued repos due to mature this week, the central
bank's action guarantees a net drain of at least 27 billion yuan
this week.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 12 basis points to 3.04 percent from
Monday's close to 2.92 percent.
    The 14-day repo rate jumped to 3.73 percent
from 3.50 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose
to 1.65 percent from 1.62 percent from Monday's close.
    Dealers said the major reason for a jump in the 14-day repo
rate is demand for funds ahead of the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday,
which begins on April 4, as well as the end of the quarter.
    Despite Tuesday's rise, conditions remain comfortable, as a 
seven-day rate of 3.04 percent is generally seen as signalling
loose conditions.
    Dealers said money conditions could remain ample in the near
term, thanks to inflow of liquidity through other channels,
especially foreign exchange.
    The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday
that hot money is flowing into the Chinese market due to the
steady recovery of the economy.  

    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.0395     2.9187     +12.08
7-day SHIBOR           3.0250     2.9230     +10.20
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - More TSF, less loans in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

