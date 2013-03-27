FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China key money rate falls to 3-week low, liquidity comfortable
#Asia
March 27, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

China key money rate falls to 3-week low, liquidity comfortable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate slumps to 3-week low of 2.83 pct
    * 14-day rate extends rise due to upcoming holiday
    * Overnight rate still at rock bottom levels
    * Forex inflows support liquidity

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China's seven-day repo rate
fell to its lowest in three weeks on Wednesday because of ample
liquidity in the interbank money market, but dealers said there
could be a rebound soon.
    Strong foreign exchange inflows have ensured money
conditions remain comfortable, dealers said.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate slumped 21 basis points to 2.83 percent from
Tuesday's close of 3.04 percent, the lowest level since March 8.
    Several dealers said they expected the key seven-day rate
could rebound in coming days due to a strong demand for this
tenor.
    "Because of the national holiday, the actual term of the
loan is longer than seven days, which will boost demand," said a
dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai, referring to the fact that
the market will be closed on the day when seven-day repo loans
would normally mature.
    The 14-day repo rate jumped to 4.01 percent
from 3.70 percent in the previous session due to strong fund
demand ahead of the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, which begins on
April 4, as well as the end of the quarter.
    The one-day repo rate rose to 1.73 percent
from Monday's close of 1.64 percent.
    The market is awaiting central bank data due out this week
or next on the volume of foreign exchange purchases by Chinese
banks, including the central bank, in February.
    Chinese banks purchased a record 683.7 billion yuan in
January, a record high. Loose liquidity conditions in recent
weeks suggest that central bank foreign exchange purchases,
which add to the base money supply, remained heavy in February.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.8273     3.0404     -21.32
7-day SHIBOR           3.0250     2.9230     +10.20 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - More non-bank financing in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
