China money rates fall as demand slumps after quarter-end
#Asia
April 1, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

China money rates fall as demand slumps after quarter-end

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Overnight rate tumbles 70 bps to 2.00 pct
    * Key 7-day money rate falls 5 bps to 3.40 pct
    * Rates at low levels, unlikely to fall further
    * Foreign exchange inflows boost liquidity

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - China's overnight funding rate
slumped on Monday as fund demand waned following the end of the
quarter, but the benchmark seven-day rate only dipped slightly
as market players remained cautious over demand during an
upcoming national holiday.
    The overnight weighted-average bond repurchase rate
 dropped 70 basis points (bps) to 2.00 percent,
while the 14-day repo rate fell to 3.43 percent
from 3.57 percent on Friday. 
    The benchmark seven-day rate fell five bps to
3.40 percent by midday.
    Rates may have little room to fall further in advance of a
national holiday lataer this week. China's markets will be
closed on April 4 and 5 for Tomb Sweeping Day.
    Dealers said money conditions could remain ample in the near
term, thanks mainly to foreign exchange inflows.
    
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.3956     3.4419     -4.63
7-day SHIBOR           3.4040     3.3940     -1.00 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - More TSF, less loans in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
