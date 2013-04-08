FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money market rates mixed, eyes on PBOC operations
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#Asia
April 8, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

China money market rates mixed, eyes on PBOC operations

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Benchmark 7-day money rate drops 5 bps to 3.27 pct
    * Other tenors rebound after recent steep falls
    * Liquidity seen abundant on factors such as Japan easing
    * PBOC expected to continue draining money from market

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed
on Monday, with an abundance of liquidity offset by caution
ahead of Tuesday's central bank open market operations, traders
said.
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate 
fell 5 basis points to 3.27 percent near midday, but the
overnight rate rose 16 bps to 2.19 percent, while
the 14-day repo rate gained 8 bps to 3.10
percent.
    Traders were confident that money conditions will remain
comfortable in the near term, in part due to heavy capital
inflows into China this year, driven by large-scale quantitative
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other Western central
banks since the second half of 2012.
    In the latest bout of such easing, the Bank of Japan
unleashed the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus on
Thursday, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the
economy in less than two years.
    "Japan's latest aggressive easing will surely push more
money to flow into Chinese markets, although the impact will be
gradual," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
    "But the market is cautious not to overreact to the Japanese
easing, as the (Chinese) central bank is expected to continue to
drain money from the markets in the near term."
    The People's Bank of China has been mopping up funds via its
open market operations for most of the year, although the volume
of its fund withdrawals has been moderate.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.2676     3.3188     - 5.12
7-day SHIBOR           3.2790     3.3230     - 4.40 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
