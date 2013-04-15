FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates little changed after weaker economic growth data
April 15, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

China money rates little changed after weaker economic growth data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate inches up 1 bp to 2.96 pct
    * China's GDP unexpectedly drops to 7.7 pct y/y in Q1
    * Market players expect no policy changes for now
    * Tax payment could cause temporary rise in money rates

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates were
little changed on Monday after China's economic growth in the
first quarter was slower than expected, with the central bank
expected to keep monetary policy stable to support the economy.
    China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first
three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to
7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter
of 2012, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on
Monday. That was weaker than a Reuters poll consensus forecast
for an 8.0 percent expansion. 
    "The economic situation is worse than my expectations, which
could guide the central bank to keep monetary policy stable in
the near term to support the economy," said a dealer at a
Chinese bank in Shanghai.
    Dealers said money conditions were unlikely change much for
now, but a tax payment could cause a temporary rise in rates
during the end of April.
    Traders said markets can expect major cash outflows in April
and May as companies make tax payments. In those two months last
year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in
taxes, according to a Reuters calculation based on official
data.
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate 
inched up 1 basis point to 2.96 percent by midday, while the
overnight rate rose 3 bps to 2.05 percent and the
14-day rate fell to 3.03 percent.

                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.9597     2.9473     +1.24
7-day SHIBOR           2.9810     2.9700     +1.10 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

