China money rates mixed, month-end demand lifts longer tenors
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
#Asia
April 17, 2013 / 5:59 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates mixed, month-end demand lifts longer tenors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate dips 2 bps to 3.01 pct
    * Longer term rate up on month-end demand
    * Scheduled tax payments may also lift rates

    By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan
    SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - China's money rates were
mixed on Wednesday, with the key seven-day money rate dipping
slightly, but longer term tenors rose, buoyed by month-end
demand.
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate 
fell two basis points to 3.01 percent by midday, while the
shortest overnight rate slipped one basis point to
2.01 percent.
     Meanwhile, the key 14-day rate gained five
bps to 3.11 percent and the 21-day rate jumped 19
bps to 3.43 percent.
    Dealers said that on top of the month-end demand, regular
corporate tax payments could also lift money rates in coming
days. Traders expect major deposit outflows in April and May due
to corporate tax payments. 
    In those two months last year, firms paid a combined 700
billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes, according to a Reuters
calculation based on official data.
  
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.0063     3.0264     -2.01
7-day SHIBOR           3.0130     3.0440     -3.10 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
