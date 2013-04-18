China overnight money rate jumps to 3-wk high on company tax payments

* Overnight money rate at 3-week high of 2.21 pct * Key 7-day repo rate drops 9 bps to 2.91 * Companies tax payment is key reason - dealers By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China's one-day money rate jumped to a three-week high on Thursday as corporates prepared for upcoming tax payments, but the key seven-day repo rate slid, showing ample funds in the market, dealers said. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 9 basis points to 2.91 percent by midday, while the overnight rate jumped 20 bps to 2.21 percent, and the 14-day rate jumped 28 bps to 3.40 percent. Dealers said there were major deposit outflows in April and May due to corporate tax payments. In those two months last year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data. "The key reason for the rise in the overnight rate is the tax payment, but the situation is not that bad, we still can borrow money," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The People's Bank of China conducted a net drain of 14 billion yuan ($2.27 billion) via open market operations this week, but dealers said such a small amount has little impact on market liquidity and the central bank will continue to keep money condition accommodative in the near term. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9062 2.9981 - 9.19 7-day SHIBOR 2.8950 3.0130 -11.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1723 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)