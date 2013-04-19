FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China overnight money rate jumps to 3-week high on tax payment
#Asia
April 19, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

China overnight money rate jumps to 3-week high on tax payment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Overnight repo rate at 2.52 pct, a 3-week high
    * Companies' tax payments the key reason - traders
    * Market participants expect funds to remain loose

    By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan
    SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China's shortest overnight
money rate jumped to a three-week high on Friday as corporate
tax payments had boosted money demand, dealers said.
    The overnight repo rate jumped 30 basis points
(bps) to 2.52 percent around midday from 2.22 percent on
Thursday, and the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate rose 19 bps to 3.09 percent from
2.90 percent.
    Dealers pointed to major deposit outflows in April and May
due to corporate tax payments. In those two months last year,
firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes,
according to a Reuters calculation based on official data.
    "The major reason (for the demand) is still the tax
payments," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai. "Small banks, even some big banks, are not able to
borrow money today."
    "However, I still expect funds will remain ample in the near
future; you can see that the longer-term money rates only
changed a little."
    The 14-day repo rate edged up to 3.51 percent
around midday from 3.42 percent.
            
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.0933     2.9036     +18.97
7-day SHIBOR           3.0850     2.8950     +19.00 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
