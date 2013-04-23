FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates jump after c.bank drains funds via open market
April 23, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates jump after c.bank drains funds via open market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate jumps to 7-week high to 3.62 pct
    * C.bank drains 10 bln yuan via 28-day repo
    * Traders expect more upward pressure from taxes, holiday

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - China's money rates jumped on
Tuesday, with the key seven-day repo rate rising to a seven-week
high as a money crunch caused by companies raising cash to meet
tax payments intensified.
    China's central bank drained 10 billion yuan ($1.62
billion)from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday. 
    Traders said the markets can expect major cash outflows
through the rest of April and into May as companies pony up tax
payments. In those two months last year, firms paid a combined
700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes, according to a Reuters
calculation based on official data.
    "Although the amount (of central bank repos) decreased,
money conditions have been very tight since last week. It's
really hard to borrow money," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in
Shanghai.
    Dealers also said money demand was increasing due to the
upcoming month end, which sees banks pay money into escrow to
meet regulatory ratio requirements, and the need to accumulate
cash for an upcoming holiday. China's market will be closed from
April 29 to May 1 for the Labour Day Holiday.  
    The unofficial benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate jumped 46 bps to 3.62 percent from
3.16 percent, the highest level since early March.
    The overnight repo rate jumped 31 basis points
(bps) to 2.99 percent by midday, up from 2.68 percent on Monday,
 while the 14-day repo rate jumped 55 bps to 4.16
percent from 3.61 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.6168     3.1583     +45.85
7-day SHIBOR           3.5700     3.1230     +44.70 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - MOF makes tax revenue a money tool 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
