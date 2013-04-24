Key China money rate jumps to 14-month high on tax payments, holiday demand

* Key 7-day money rate jumps to 4.77 pct * Drain of liquidity from corporate tax payments * Large banks' excess pricing power may also be a factor * Banks hoard liquidity in advance of Labor Day holiday By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - China's money rates jumped again on Wednesday, with the key seven-day repo rate rising by over 100 basis points to a 14-month high due to liquidity outflows caused by corporate tax payments, dealers said. But dealers also said a few large institutions may be taking advantage of their strong pricing power to enforce high rates. "I think tax payments are just a part of the reason," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in Beijing. "Most funds are concentrated in a few institutions, so we cannot rule out the possibility that they have raised prices to gain profits." Corporate income tax payments cause a net withdrawal of liquidity from China's interbank market because the tax funds cause a reduction of corporate deposits and a corresponding increase of so-called fiscal deposits, which are not available for interbank lending. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 112 bps to 4.77 percent from 3.64 percent, the highest level since February 2012. The overnight repo rate jumped 105 bps to 4.08 percent by midday, up from 3.03 percent on Tuesday, while the 14-day repo rate gained 50 bps to 4.66 percent from 4.16 percent. Dealers also said money demand was increasing due to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, when banks stockpile liquidity to accommodate household and corporate cash withdrawals. China's market will be closed from April 29 to May 1 . China's largest state banks control more than half of all deposits in the banking system. This ample source of liquidity allows them to serve as the dominant lenders in China's interbank market. Smaller banks, who have smaller and less stable deposit bases, are typically net borrowers. In times of elevated liquidity demand, the largest banks sometimes wield even greater pricing power than usual, especially if one or more of the so-called Big 4 banks temporarily stops offering interbank loans, perhaps in expectation of holiday-related deposit outflows. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.7659 3.6412 +112.47 7-day SHIBOR 4.7540 3.5700 +118.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)