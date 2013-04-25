FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's benchmark rate sets new high for year despite injection
April 25, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

China's benchmark rate sets new high for year despite injection

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China's money rates continued
to climb in Thursday as liquidity tightened, with the unofficial
benchmark seven-day repo rate crossing the 5
percent mark by midday, the highest it has been since late Feb.
2012.
    The rise in rates was not slowed by the central bank's
decision to let funds flow back into money markets to the tune
of 124 billion yuan ($20.07 billion) this week through open
market operations. 
    This marked the first time the central bank has injected net
weekly funds since February when markets reopened after the
week-long Spring Festival, but traders said markets were
unimpressed by the amount injected given the tightness of
conditions.
    Instead the move was interpreted as a fresh commitment to
neutral policy.
    Overnight rates and 14-day rates
 also climbed. 
    The effects of open market operations on intra-day rates are
often delayed by a day or two as funds move through the system,
and traders said that there was limited room for further rises
in rates.
    The upward pressure on rates is driven by three factors.
Corporates are preparing funds to make upcoming tax payments.
Banks are also hoarding cash, both to make escrow payments to
meet regulatory reserve ratios and to ensure they have enough
cash on hand to meet demand during an upcoming holiday that will
see the interbank market close for three days between April 29
and May 1. 
    This closure means there will be no Tuesday session of open
market operations next week, denying banks the opportunity to
raise cash at that time.
    The money market will be open over the weekend prior for a
special session, but the foreign exchange market will be closed.
      
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         5.0164     4.7353    +28.11
7-day SHIBOR           5.0210     4.7540    +26.70
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
   ($1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
