#Asia
April 26, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

China money rates relax dramatically as injection takes effect

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - China's money rates staged a
massive retreat on Friday, one day after the central bank
conducted its first weekly net injection since February.
    The volume-weighted average overnight rate 
shed over 129 basis points landing around 3 percent by midday.
The seven-day rate sank from Thursday's close of
4.99 percent to 3.55 percent, losing over 140 basis points, with
the 14- and 21-day tenors posting similarly dramatic declines.
    Rates had been rising steadily in recent weeks, with the
unofficial benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement rate
trading above 5 percent on Thursday, its highest level since
Feb. 2012.
    The People's Bank of China had been steadily draining funds
since markets reopened after a week-long holiday to mark the
Lunar New Year in February, but this week it allowed a net
weekly injection for the first time, allowing 124 billion yuan
($20.09 billion) to flow back into the system from maturing
bills and forward repos.
    As frequently happens in China's interbank market, the
market took a day to digest the change in liquidity conditions,
but rates dropped dramatically on Friday morning, with the most
commonly traded contract rates shedding over a full percentage
point in a single day.
    The change signifies a return toward the status quo neutral
rate environment traders say regulators are attempting to
maintain. Recent hikes in rates, they said, were provoked by a
confluence of temporary factors, including upcoming tax payments
and the three day holiday, which had put pressure on the
short-term money supply.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.5481     4.9876   -143.95
7-day SHIBOR           3.5270     5.0210   -149.40
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglasni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
