China money rates up Friday but remain accomodative
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
May 3, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

China money rates up Friday but remain accomodative

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 3 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose on
Friday after sinking for two consecutive days, but traders said
liquidity was not an issue and rates remained in accomodative
territory near 3 percent.
    The unofficial benchmark weighted average seven-day repo
 stood at 3.2279 percent at midday, up from 2.9485
at close on Thursday. 
    The one-day or "overnight" rate also rose to 3.0016 from
2.7975. The longer term 14-day rate rose more mildly to 3.0241,
indicating expectations that money will be more ample in the
future.
    "Actually the market is still pretty relaxed, and volatility
is average," said a trader at a bank in Shanghai. 
    "Upcoming regulatory escrow payments due next week might be
having a slight impact, which is keeping the market from pushing
rates lower."
    Markets digested a neutral move by the central bank during
Thursday's open-market operations, when the bank effectively
canceled out the impact of maturing repos by issuing the exact
same amount of fresh repos, resulting in a net injection of zero
for the week.
    Markets were only open for two days this week after a
three-day holiday.

    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.2279     2.9485    +20.41
7-day SHIBOR           3.2370     2.9190    +31.80
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
