China money rates fall on ample funds despite RRR payments

* Key 7-day repo rate falls 2 bps to 3.20 percent * Minimal impact from RRR payments By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell slightly on Monday due to ample market liquidity despite financial institutions needing funds to meet a reserve requirement ratio, dealers said. Banks and financial institutions are likely to pay an estimated 200 to 300 billion yuan ($32.49 billion to $48.74 billion) to the central bank to meet a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on Monday. Banks must adjust their reserve balances at the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th day of each month in order to meet the RRR, with the amount of the payment or refund dependent on changes in their customer deposit balances. But dealers also said money conditions were returning to normal gradually after a run-up in rates prior to a three-day holiday at the beginning of the month, and they did not expect the impact of RRR payments would last a long time. "Money conditions are still good to lend or borrow money," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The unofficial benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate edged down 3 bps to 3.20 percent from 3.23 percent. The overnight repo rate dropped 20 bps to 2.79 percent by midday, from 2.99 percent on Monday, while the 14-day repo rate gained 4 bps to 3.06 percent from 3.02 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2018 3.2250 -2.32 7-day SHIBOR 3.2210 3.2370 -1.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.1556 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)