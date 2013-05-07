FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates fall on fund supply expectations
May 7, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

China's money rates fall on fund supply expectations

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate drops 1.73 bps to 3.1809 pct
    * Central bank injects net 85 bln yuan on Tuesday
    * Market expects net injection this week

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China's money rates extended
their declines on Tuesday as market  participants were confident
that the central bank would conduct a net injection this week.
    China's central bank drained 55 billion yuan ($8.92
billion)from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday. When taken in combination with previously
issued instruments that mature on Tuesday, injecting funds, the
central bank injected a net 85 billion yuan on Tuesday. 
    "The demand for repos is not strong, with only a few big
banks in the market for them, so I don't think the central bank
will issue more than 100 billion yuan worth of forward repos
during Thursday's open market operations," said a dealer at a
Chinese bank in Shanghai. 
    Given total maturing instruments of 186 billion yuan this
week, the dealer's estimate implies a net weekly injection of at
least 31 billion yuan.
    The unofficial benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate edged down 2 bps to 3.18 percent
from 3.20 percent.
    The overnight repo rate slumped 43 bps to 2.36
percent by midday, from 2.79 percent on Monday, while the 14-day
repo rate gained 9 bps to 3.15 percent from 3.07
percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.1809     3.1982     -1.73
7-day SHIBOR           3.1760     3.2210     -4.50 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
