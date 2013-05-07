China's money rates fall on fund supply expectations

* Key 7-day money rate drops 1.73 bps to 3.1809 pct * Central bank injects net 85 bln yuan on Tuesday * Market expects net injection this week By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China's money rates extended their declines on Tuesday as market participants were confident that the central bank would conduct a net injection this week. China's central bank drained 55 billion yuan ($8.92 billion)from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday. When taken in combination with previously issued instruments that mature on Tuesday, injecting funds, the central bank injected a net 85 billion yuan on Tuesday. "The demand for repos is not strong, with only a few big banks in the market for them, so I don't think the central bank will issue more than 100 billion yuan worth of forward repos during Thursday's open market operations," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Given total maturing instruments of 186 billion yuan this week, the dealer's estimate implies a net weekly injection of at least 31 billion yuan. The unofficial benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate edged down 2 bps to 3.18 percent from 3.20 percent. The overnight repo rate slumped 43 bps to 2.36 percent by midday, from 2.79 percent on Monday, while the 14-day repo rate gained 9 bps to 3.15 percent from 3.07 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1809 3.1982 -1.73 7-day SHIBOR 3.1760 3.2210 -4.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)