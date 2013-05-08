FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates ease despite possible resumption of bill issuance
May 8, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates ease despite possible resumption of bill issuance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell on
Wednesday on expectations that the People's Bank of China will
allow a net injection of funds this week, shrugging off
speculation that central bank is considering a resumption of
bill issuance to counter hot-money inflows.
    Dealers reported that the PBOC asked primary dealers for
their demand for three-month bills on Wednesday morning. The
PBOC has not issued any bills since late 2011, relying instead
on short-term repos and reverse repos to keep money in the
system. 
    However, traders who spoke to Reuters did not believe that
the change signalled an overall tightening, rather an attempt to
counter strong inflows of speculative hot money that have begun
to distort China's exchange rate and trade data.
    "I think it is quite a reasonable action as liquidity has
been very ample, so issuing more bills is actually an
improvement,"  said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in
Beijing.
    There are 230 billion yuan worth of previously issued bills
set to mature in May which would inject funds into the market. 
    The volume-weighted average of the unofficial benchmark
seven-day repo stood at 2.9789 at midday, down
from 3.1784 at close on Tuesday. The overnight rate
 fell to 2.1147 from 2.3620, while the 14-day rate
 posted a milder decline.
    "We still need to wait to see what the market impact is of
the new announcement; it depends on the amount and the price the
central bank sets for these bills, " said a dealer at a
state-owned bank in Beijing.
    "However, I don't think demand for these instruments will be
strong."
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.9789     3.1784    -19.95
7-day SHIBOR           2.9840     3.1760    -19.20
 Note: Repo rates are weighted averages.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
