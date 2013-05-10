FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

China key money rate falls, tax payments in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day repo rate falls 14 bps to 2.97 pct
    * Dealers remain cautious over companies' tax payments

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China's key seven-day money
rates fell on Friday as the market digested a weekly fund
injection by the central bank, but dealers said they expect
rates to rise slightly in coming weeks due to upcoming tax
payments.
    Chinese firms pay estimated corporate income tax each month,
but balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent
grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are
typically balanced in April and May.
    The weighted average of the unofficial benchmark seven-day
repo fell 14 basis points to 2.97 percent by
midday, from 3.11 percent on Thursday.
    The overnight rate inched up to 2.15 from 2.12
percent, while the 14-day rate eased to 2.99
percent from Thursday's 3.10 percent.
    Money conditions remained ample, supported by data showing
continued heavy capital inflows from overseas markets into China
since the third quarter of last year. 
    To keep the inflows from pushing up the yuan exchange rate
 too abruptly, the central bank has been buying
dollars and selling yuan, and those yuan have entered the
interbank market, keeping downward pressure on rates.

                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.9709     3.1095     -13.87
7-day SHIBOR           2.9710     3.1060     -13.50 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data 
    - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening 
    - Markets spin on liquidity switches 
    - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
