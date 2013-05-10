China key money rate falls, tax payments in focus

* Key 7-day repo rate falls 14 bps to 2.97 pct * Dealers remain cautious over companies' tax payments By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China's key seven-day money rates fell on Friday as the market digested a weekly fund injection by the central bank, but dealers said they expect rates to rise slightly in coming weeks due to upcoming tax payments. Chinese firms pay estimated corporate income tax each month, but balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are typically balanced in April and May. The weighted average of the unofficial benchmark seven-day repo fell 14 basis points to 2.97 percent by midday, from 3.11 percent on Thursday. The overnight rate inched up to 2.15 from 2.12 percent, while the 14-day rate eased to 2.99 percent from Thursday's 3.10 percent. Money conditions remained ample, supported by data showing continued heavy capital inflows from overseas markets into China since the third quarter of last year. To keep the inflows from pushing up the yuan exchange rate too abruptly, the central bank has been buying dollars and selling yuan, and those yuan have entered the interbank market, keeping downward pressure on rates. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9709 3.1095 -13.87 7-day SHIBOR 2.9710 3.1060 -13.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)